Ranga’s daughter Asha Kiran steps into public life

Vijayawada: Vangaveeti Asha Kiran, the daughter of former MLAs Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga Rao alias Ranga and Chennupati Ratna Kumari, and sister of former MLA Vangaveeti Radha Krishna, plans to enter active politics after nearly a 20-year break.

She has announced her intention to take on the responsibilities of the Radha Ranga Mitra Mandali. On Sunday, Asha paid heartfelt tributes to her father, Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga Rao, a well-known Kapu leader, at his statue on Mahatma Gandhi Road (Bandar Road) at Raghavaiah Park in Vijayawada.

After garlanding the statue, she declared her commitment to public life through the Radha Ranga Mitra Mandali, aiming to strengthen the organisation, which has seen a gap in activity.

Vangaveeti Ranga was a prominent figure in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh’s political history. He emerged as a strong leader of the Kapu community and was elected as MLA from Vijayawada East (now Vijayawada Central) in 1985. His assassination in 1988 caused significant public outrage.

His wife, Chennupati Ratna Kumari, succeeded him by entering politics and winning the 1989 general elections. Later, in 2004, Ranga’s son Radha Krishna also entered politics, winning a seat as an MLA from the same segment. He has since contested from various parties and is currently inactive in the TDP.

In a media interaction, Asha clarified that there are currently no plans for her to run for office. However, if such plans develop, she would discuss them with her brother, Vangaveeti Radha Krishna. She stated, “Today is a very auspicious day for me. I will participate in the Kapu Vanasamaradhana in Palakollu. On this occasion, I have decided to take on the responsibilities of the Radha Ranga Mitra Mandali.”

Political circles are speculating that Asha may join the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), although she has not yet confirmed this. Asha emphasised that she has no differences with her brother, Radha, and feels she has his support. She acknowledged that while they may make different political decisions, it does not impact their relationship.

Moreover, she assured members of the Radha Ranga Mitra Mandali that she would stand by them. Asha Kiran said she will decide which political party to join only after consulting senior members of the Radha Ranga Mitra Mandali.