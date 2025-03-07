Rangoli competition held at Valley Green Garment Industry

Gooty (Anantapur district): As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, Valley Green Garment Industries president Perumalla Mamatha Reddy conducted three-piece competition in Industries premises in Gajarampalli village of Pamidi mandal on Thursday.

Women staff from Valley Green Garment Industries participated enthusiastically in the competition and displayed their performance. Mamatha Reddy said that the Garment Industry was established with the aim of contributing to women development. She said that only when women adopt economic self-reliance and achieve economic development, their families will develop and acquire respect in the society.

Various cultural programmes are being organised for three days on this occasion, she informed, adding that there are job opportunities in Valley Green Garment Industries for both educated and uneducated people.