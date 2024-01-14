Live
- Warangal: ‘BJP using Ram Mandir to hide its failures’
- Students share their ideas on Viksit Bharat@2047
- Bhaskarasya Yatha Tejo Makarasthasya Vardhate
- Fire breaks out in MLA's company in Chirala, no casualties reported
- Discover the enchanting allure of Lakshadweep
- The flavours of Andhra & Telangana coming alive during Sankranti
- A struggle between inclusivity & elitism
- ‘Traditional Indian Diet’ is the preferred choice
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 14 January, 2024
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 14 January, 2024
Just In
Rangoli event held
Highlights
A colourful Rangoli event was organised at the office of APSRTC Vice-Chairman and YSRCP Chittoor MLA Candidate MC Vijayananda Reddy at Ettemma temple in Chittoor on Saturday.
Chittoor: A colourful Rangoli event was organised at the office of APSRTC Vice-Chairman and YSRCP Chittoor MLA Candidate MC Vijayananda Reddy at Ettemma temple in Chittoor on Saturday. About 104 women and young girls participated in the event. The judges after carefully examining the rangolis, awarded Rs 10,000 as first prize to Jansi from Kongareddy Palli; Rs 7,000 as second prize to Saritha; and Rs 4,000 as third prize to Shashi.
Consolation prizes were given to all other participants. Along with this, Vice-Chairman Vijayananda Reddy and his wife presented gift boxes to all the participants, wishing them happy Sankranti.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS