Rangoli event held

APSRTC Vice-Chairman MC Vijayananda Reddy and judges examining rangoli designs at an event in Chittoor on Saturday
APSRTC Vice-Chairman MC Vijayananda Reddy and judges examining rangoli designs at an event in Chittoor on Saturday

Saturday

A colourful Rangoli event was organised at the office of APSRTC Vice-Chairman and YSRCP Chittoor MLA Candidate MC Vijayananda Reddy at Ettemma temple in Chittoor on Saturday.

Chittoor: A colourful Rangoli event was organised at the office of APSRTC Vice-Chairman and YSRCP Chittoor MLA Candidate MC Vijayananda Reddy at Ettemma temple in Chittoor on Saturday. About 104 women and young girls participated in the event. The judges after carefully examining the rangolis, awarded Rs 10,000 as first prize to Jansi from Kongareddy Palli; Rs 7,000 as second prize to Saritha; and Rs 4,000 as third prize to Shashi.

Consolation prizes were given to all other participants. Along with this, Vice-Chairman Vijayananda Reddy and his wife presented gift boxes to all the participants, wishing them happy Sankranti.

