Ranjith Basha appointed as Kurnool dist Collector

Kurnool: In a major reshuffling of IAS officers, the AP government has appointed P Ranjith Basha as the Collector of Kurnool district. Orders in this regard were passed on Saturday night.

Ranjith Basha is presently discharging the responsibilities of Bapatla district Collector. He is yet to take charge as the Collector of Kurnool.

Ranjith Basha is the resident of Nandikotkur of the undivided Kurnool district, now in Nandyal district. He was selected as Group-1 officer in 2007 and his first posting was Revenue Division Officer (RDO) at Kadapa. Later, he was transferred to Gudivada in the same capacity. He also worked as CCL PDC Tahsildar. He was confirmed as IAS in February 2018. Later he was placed as Commissioner at Vijayawada. He also worked as Director of Panchyat Raj Rural Development and Krishna district Collector. He also worked as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the then Minister for Rural Development Nara Lokesh in TDP government after State bifurcation.

Kurnool district Collector Dr G Srijana was posted as NTR district Collector. She was appointed as Bapatla district Collector on 15 April last year and transferred to Kurnool in the same capacity. She also discharged responsibilities as Commissioner at Greater Visakha Corporation.

Dr G Srijana has succeeded in conducting the 2024 general election. She has discharged responsibilities in a transparent manner as District

Election Officer (DEO).