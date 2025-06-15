Rapido e-bikes distributed to SHG members

Anantapur: In a pioneering initiative aimed at empowering women, Rapido e-bikes were distributed to Self-Help Group (SHG) women members for the first time in India. The programme was launched under the aegis of MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas).

The launch event was held at the Police Parade Grounds in Anantapur, and was formally inaugurated by MLA Daggubati and District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V in the presence of MEPMA and municipal officials.

As part ofthe scheme, 250 Rapido e-bikes have been sanctioned for Anantapur district. In the first phase, 20 e-bikes were distributed to selected women beneficiaries.

“This is an innovative step towards enablingwomen to achieve self-employment,” said MLA Daggubati while addressing the gathering. He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched this programme as a pro-women initiative, firmly committed to women’s empowerment.

Referring to the “Thalliki Vandhanam” scheme, the MLA highlighted that: “Under this scheme, a financial aid of ₹15,000 has been provided to every eligible household, unlike the previous regime which promised to give to all but delivered to only one person per family.” He emphasized that the government is implementing the scheme sincerely with a commitment of ₹10,000 crore and expressed special thanks to Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh for their dedication and support to women’swelfare.