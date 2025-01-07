Rare books displayed at Publications Division stall

Vijayawada: State Additional director general of Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Rajendra Choudhary inaugurated the stall of Publications Division at the 35th Vijayawada Book Festival here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Rajendra said that rare and special books are on display at the stall. The division has been distributing rare books to people for the last few decades. Many books are useful for the candidates appearing for the Civil services. The books depicting the lives of freedom fighters, relating to Rashtrapati Bhavan, speeches of the President of India and the Prime Minister are on display in the stall.

He appealed to the youth to make use of the opportunity. Doordarshan deputy director Kondala Rao, AIR assistant director Sai Vempati, Publications division assistant director Sirajuddin Mohmmad and others participated.