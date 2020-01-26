RASS conducts free eye camp in Tirupati

Tirupati: The Mahila Jyothi Mutual Benefit Trust (MJMBT) of Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) has organised free eye camp at Karakambadi of Renigunta mandal in cooperation with SV Aravind Eye Hospital on Saturday. Pavithra Reddy, daughter of Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudan Reddy participated as chief guest and said that everyone should take care of their eyes.



She asked senior citizens, widows, physically challenged and others to apply for government pension schemes. Various social service activities will be taken up in future also along with reputed organisation RASS, she stated. The General Secretary of RASS S Venkataratnam has said that the organisation always works for the people irrespective of caste, religion and party affiliations. So far, the organisation has supported 2,000 eye operations for the poor.

Dr Umakanth of Aravind Eye Hospital warned people against excessive usage of mobile phones. He asked parents not to give mobile phones to their children. Children are suffering from various eye disorders, he pointed out. He underlined the importance of taking balanced diet especially by women. RASS officials V Nagaraju, D Jayachandra Naidu, Venkatesh, Murali Krishna and others participated. In this camp, eye tests were conducted to 400 persons and selected 50 persons with major eye problems for whom the surgeries will be conducted free of cost at Aravind Eye Hospital.