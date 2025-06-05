Live
Ratan Tata Innovation Hub to be opened on June 10
Rajamahendravaram: The much-anticipated Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) is set to be inaugurated on June 10 in Rajamahendravaram, announced Municipal...
Commissioner Garg stated that the RTIH will serve as a hub for skill development, innovation, and startup facilitation. He emphasised that the government’s vision, inspired by industrialist Ratan Tata, is to empower at least one member from every household to become an entrepreneur, thereby contributing to the economic upliftment of families.
Accompanying the Commissioner during the inspection were SE (Engineering) M Ch Koteswara Rao, EE Madarsa Ali Shaik, District Panchayat Officer V Shantamani, and MPDO (Rural) Armstrong.