Ratan Tata Innovation Hub to be opened on June 10

Rajamahendravaram: The much-anticipated Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) is set to be inaugurated on June 10 in Rajamahendravaram, announced Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg. On Wednesday, he inspected the ongoing construction works at the RTIH building located in Bommuru. As the inauguration date nears, the Commissioner instructed concerned officials to expedite the remaining works. He informed that the building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, and day-and-night works are being carried out to ensure timely completion.

Commissioner Garg stated that the RTIH will serve as a hub for skill development, innovation, and startup facilitation. He emphasised that the government’s vision, inspired by industrialist Ratan Tata, is to empower at least one member from every household to become an entrepreneur, thereby contributing to the economic upliftment of families.

Accompanying the Commissioner during the inspection were SE (Engineering) M Ch Koteswara Rao, EE Madarsa Ali Shaik, District Panchayat Officer V Shantamani, and MPDO (Rural) Armstrong.