Rathotsavam enthrals devotees

Tirupati: On the penultimate day as part of Sri Govindaraja Swamy annual Brahmotsavam, the Utsava deities atop the mammoth wooden chariot blessed devotees on Monday.

Sridevi Bhudevi Sameta Sri Govindaraja Swamy marched with royalty along the streets of Tirupati.

Later, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to deities.

In the evening, Unjal Seva will be performed. Both the Tirumala Pontiffs, FACAO Balaji, Dy EO Shanti and others were present.