Live
- Heavy rain alert issued for coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema
- Young minds imagine future of cities via AI and sustainability
- The power of purposeful education
- Bengaluru Traffic Woes Continue Amid Metro Construction and Heavy Rain
- Hospital restores hope for 40-year-old man from Haryana
- Govt pledges to address key grievances as truckers end strike
- Public should be angry with BJP for price hike: DKS
- FIR filed against 3 for Metro girder collapse
- Bengaluru Man Lied About Owning ₹50 Crore Wolf-Dog
- Mastermind of money doubling case on the run
Ration card holders told to finish e-KYC by month-end
Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Civil Supplies Officer Adapa Uday Bhaskar has urged all ration card holders in the district to complete their e-KYC registration by the end of this month without fail.
Amalapuram (Konaseema District): Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Civil Supplies Officer Adapa Uday Bhaskar has urged all ration card holders in the district to complete their e-KYC registration by the end of this month without fail.
Speaking to media on Thursday, he clarified that white ration card holders must complete the e-KYC process to ensure an uninterrupted supply of ration rice.
To check the e-KYC status, cardholders can visit epds1.ap.gov.in website. On the homepage, click on “Dashboard,” then select EPDS Application Search or Rice Card Search, and enter the ration/rice card number.
Alternatively, users can directly check the status by entering their Rice Card Number through this link: Click here for direct Rice Card search.
If the status next to the cardholder’s name shows “Success” or “Yes,” it means e-KYC has been completed. If not, the cardholder must visit their local ration dealer or the nearest MDU vehicle equipped with an ePoS machine and complete the e-KYC process using their fingerprint authentication.