Ration card holders told to finish e-KYC by month-end

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Civil Supplies Officer Adapa Uday Bhaskar has urged all ration card holders in the district to complete their e-KYC registration by the end of this month without fail.

Speaking to media on Thursday, he clarified that white ration card holders must complete the e-KYC process to ensure an uninterrupted supply of ration rice.

To check the e-KYC status, cardholders can visit epds1.ap.gov.in website. On the homepage, click on “Dashboard,” then select EPDS Application Search or Rice Card Search, and enter the ration/rice card number.

Alternatively, users can directly check the status by entering their Rice Card Number through this link: Click here for direct Rice Card search.

If the status next to the cardholder’s name shows “Success” or “Yes,” it means e-KYC has been completed. If not, the cardholder must visit their local ration dealer or the nearest MDU vehicle equipped with an ePoS machine and complete the e-KYC process using their fingerprint authentication.