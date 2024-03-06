  • Menu
Ravana Vahana Seva held for the Lord, Goddess

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple authorities performed Ravana Vahana Seva to the presiding deities on Tuesday
Srisailam (Nandyal): On the auspicious occasion of Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple here organised Ravana Vahana Seva to the presiding deities on Monday. Prior to holding Ravana Vahana Seva in the evening, the authorities performed morning pujas. Special prayers were offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi on the occasion.

After offering special prayers to the presiding deities, special prayers were also offered to Chandeeshwara Swamy at Yagasala followed by Japas and Parayanams. Later,Mandaparadhana, Panchavararchana, Japanustas, Nityahavanalu, Rudra Homam and Chandi Homam were performed according to Agama sastra. Later in the evening,Pradoshakala Puja, Japanunstas, Rudra Parayana and Homams were performed. Late in the evening, Ravana Vahana Seva to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi was conducted. The presiding deities after being decorated specially were seated at Akka Mahadevi Alankara Mandapam and later offered special prayers.

Later,Gramotsavam was organised in the temple streets. At the Gramotsavam, Nadaswaram, Kolatam, Chakka Bajana, RajabatulaVesalu, Kerala Chandi Mela, KommuKoyyaNrityam, Mumbai Dolu besides several other forms of music and folk dances were performed.

