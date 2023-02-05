Raw deal to Kotipalli-Narsapur railway line again in Budget

Kakinada: The Union government sanctioned Rs 100 crore for Kotipalli-Naraspur railway line in the recent budget-2023. But the people of Konaseema and those campaigning for the railway line for the last two decades frown at the meagre funding. According to the railway officials, Rs 100 crore was allocated for Kotipalli–Narsapur new line project works.

The project was sanctioned in 2000-01 for a distance of 57 kms with an estimated cost of of Rs 2,120 crore. Of this, 25 per cent of the project cost would be shared by the AP government. The new line works in the section involve construction of important major bridges on Gowthami, Vynatheya and Vashista rivers, which are in progress.

Speaking to The Hans India, Konaseema Railway Sadhana Samithi (KRSS) convener Dr ER Subramanyam said the allocation of Rs 100 crore is insufficient for the completion of the railway line. He said the estimated cost of the line is Rs 2,892 crore at present and the Central government has allocated Rs 1,120 crore already and Rs 100 crore in the latest budget.

The railway line will remain a mirage, if the Centre and state government can't pool required funds. "The people's representatives of Konaseema should strive to get sufficient funds to accelerate the works. The project benefit Konaseema and the east coastal region after it is completed," says Subramanyam.

Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) member YD Ram Rao said allocation of Rs 100 crore for railway line is a mere farce and an eyewash. He said AP should release its share to complete Kotipalli-Narsapur railway project and exert pressure on the Central government to pay the balance amount for completing the works.

Citizens' Initiative secretary Duvvuri Subramanyam lauded the Central government for earmarking of Rs 2.40 lakh crore towards railways in the country. He also said lack of announcement on Visakha Railway Zone caused disappointment. Allocation of Rs 100 crore for Kotipalli- Naraspur line was of no use and injustice is done to Andhra Pradesh in regard to railway sector, he said.