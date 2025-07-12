Rayadurgam constituency to be developed with Rs 300 cr

Anantapur: Minister for Finance & Planning, Commercial Taxes, and Legislative Affairs, Payyavula Keshav, affirmed that the Rayadurgam constituency is being prioritised for development, similar to Uravakonda constituency.

He made these remarks during the ‘First Step in Good Governance’ programme held on Friday at Erragunta village in Kanekal mandal of Rayadurgam constituency.

Minister Keshav was joined by Government Whip and Rayadurgam MLA Kalava Srinivasulu and other dignitaries at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Keshav announced that proposals worth Rs300 crore have been submitted for the development of Rayadurgam constituency. He reiterated that the same level of priority given to Uravakonda would be extended to Rayadurgam. Acknowledging local challenges, he stated that despite difficulties, the Malyam Bridge project has been sanctioned and is underway.

To benefit farmers, approximately Rs35 crore was being spent on urgent works in the HLC Canal, extending from the constituency to the Pennobulam Dam.

The Minister highlighted the dire financial situation inherited by the current government, noting that a Central government survey identified Andhra Pradesh as the only State in India unable to incur further debt.

He described managing monthly expenses as a significant challenge, akin to financial struggles faced by women in households. Despite the previous government’s financial mismanagement, he credited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s astuteness and experience for putting the State back on the path of progress. He added that the government was actively working to attract large companies for investments, which will generate employment and boost State’s income.

Keshav emphasized their dedication to working tirelessly, understanding the hardships faced by the poor. He acknowledged Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s continuous guidance as crucial during these challenging times.

He asserted that welfare schemes like ‘Talliki Vandanam’ have been expanded, pensions increased by Rs1,000 in one go, and financial assistance for farmers under the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme will be provided soon.

He pointed out, “We have doubled welfare and increased development tenfold compared to the past.” He specifically mentioned that while HLC works were neglected for five years, their government has undertaken them, and Rs70 lakh has been spent on cement roads in Erragunta village.

Government Whip and Rayadurgam MLA Kalava Srinivasulu said that the coalition government, under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, was working tirelessly for public welfare. He stated that the government, elected with the trust and blessings of the people, was striving to eradicate poverty.

Later, Minister Payyavula Keshav and Whip Kalava Srinivasulu inaugurated a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Erragunta village, built at a cost of Rs1.7299 crores. Subsequently, they inspected the Under Tunnel (UT) works in the HLC Canal near the Yennerangaswamy Temple in the village.

With the canal water set to be released soon, they reviewed the progress of the works. Engineers informed them that most of the work was completed, and there would be no issues with water distribution.

The Minister announced that water would be supplied to the HLC and Handri-Neeva canals starting July 15th, instructing that remaining works be completed by then to ensure smooth water distribution.

The event was attended by Market Yard Chairman Hanumanta Reddy, local leaders, and party workers.