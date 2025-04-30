Rayadurgam is a promising industrial hub: Govt. Whip

Rayadurgamis an ideal destination for setting up industries, said government Whip and MLA Kalava Srinivasulu. Addressing a special meeting with industrialists at the agricultural market yard in Rayadurgam on Tuesday, chaired by district collector Vinod Kumar, Srinivasulu urged entrepreneurs to invest in this backward region and transform it into a model for development. He assured full support from the government for those establishing industries, stating there would be no political interference. He said the locals have peaceful nature and the land is available at affordable prices even with the presence of abundant mineral resources, water, and skilled labour. Government is willing to provide technical training to local youth as per industry needs, he reiterated.

Srinivasulu added that Rayadurgam has a conducive environment for industrial growth, with access to the Ballari airport for business travel. With support from the Union Civil Aviation Minister, the airport is expected to undergo further development. He credited CM Naidu’s commitment to the region’s development, including the proposal for a special industrial corridor. He encouraged entrepreneurs from Ballari planning expansions to consider Rayadurgam and invited new and existing businesses to explore opportunities in the area to boost employment and economic growth.