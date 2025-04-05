RCVPC donates 18 sewing machines

Visakhapatnam: Extending support to women and empowering them towards economic development, Rotary Club of Visakha Port City (RCVPC) conducted a programme as part of its community welfare initiative by donating 18 sewing machines.

They were given away to women belonging to economically weaker sections.

Additionally, the club has sponsored a 3.5-KW solar system at Zilla Parishad High School in Ravada reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development.

Rotary District governor M Venkateswara Rao appreciated the club for carrying out several projects. During his visit to the club, he applauded president of the club Venkata Ramana and his team for their dedicated service.

Along with the District Governor, the programme was held in the presence of assistant governor of the club Dharma Sai, Secretary Kailash Agarwal, among others.

Also, to mark the beginning of environmental month that commenced in April, the club members planted saplings.

In line with its humanitarian project, this year the club is planning to provide free cervical cancer vaccinations to 1,000 eligible girls belonging to underprivileged sections.