Re-release of ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari’ celebrated

Vizianagaram: It was a moment steeped in nostalgia, stardust, and sheer cinematic legacy as Telugu cinema’s timeless fantasy classic, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, made a grand re-entry onto the silver screen this Friday. The re-release marked the completion of a glorious 35 years since the film’s original release, and mega fans turned up in huge numbers at NCS Theatre in Vizianagaram to celebrate the occasion with unmatched enthusiasm.

The event was organised in a great joy in which Jana Sena Party leader Gurana Ayyalu, Theatre MD Narayanam Srinivas, Theatre Manager Film Srinu and others have attended. Speaking on the occasion, JSP leader G Ayyalu described Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari as one of the Tollywood’s evergreen classics.

He reminisced how the film, directed by legendary director K Raghavendra Rao, created a sensation back in 1990, raking in over Rs 15 crore at the box office—a monumental feat at the time that shattered industry records. Now, in its grand return, the film has undergone a state-of-the-art restoration, being re-released in stunning 4K and 3D formats. Gurana Ayyalu emphasised that the makers have reportedly invested a whopping Rs 8 crore into this revival—an extraordinary commitment that underscores the film’s legacy and the passion behind preserving it for new-age audiences. Anjaneyaputra Chiranjeevi Walkers Club founder Tyada Ramakrishna Rao (Balu) and others have attended.