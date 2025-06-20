Live
Reaching out to homeless women
Visakhapatnam: As part of reaching out to communities and contributing to society, Vizag Alpha Ladies Circle 174 and Vizag Alpha Round Table 305 donated reusable sanitary pads to homeless women.
The sanitary pads were given away to the inmates of the day and night homeless shelter run by the Association for Urban and Tribal Development and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation at TSR complex in the city.
The members of the Round Table stated that the bundles of reusable pads donated can be used not just for maintaining menstrual hygiene but also for urinary inconsistency.
