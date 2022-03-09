Ready for early polls, says Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday dared Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to go for 'early polls' anytime now saying the TDP was geared up for the same.

Reacting to the speculation on early polls, Naidu said the CM, if contemplating to go for the early elections, was doing so because of the growing resentment against his rule. "In that case, we are ready. Both the TDP and the people of the state are eagerly waiting to get rid of the lawless regime," he commented. Addressing the International Women's Day celebrations at the TDP central office here, the TDP chief said all sections of the society were fed up with the YSRCP rule and the voters were just waiting to dump the ruling party in the next elections.

Stating that 1,500 cases of atrocities had been registered against the women under the YSRCP regime, Naidu asked whether the government had any moral right to celebrate the Women's Day. He said the ruling party targetted his wife and other family members when he chose to fight its misrule. "My wife faced a character assassination. Why should she be subjected to humiliation," he asked.

He accused the ruling party of witch hunting the TDP activists foisting false cases citing the suicide of his party activist in Srikakulam district. Chandrababu Naidu recalled how NTR and himself strived for political reservations, equal property and educational rights to women. Nobody could shake the foundation laid for DWCRA movement which consisted of over 90 lakh women now. The TDP constructed houses for poor women but now Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to collect Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. The YSRCP leaders manhandled and insulted Amaravati women, he alleged.

Naidu appealed to women to throw out Jagan Mohan Reddy for not imposing prohibition as promised. Women were facing problems managing household finance due to steep hikes in current charges, house tax and skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, he said to rebut his claims.