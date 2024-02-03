  • Menu
Ready for YS Jagan Denduluru meeting, says Abbayya Choudhary

Dendulur MLA Abbayya Choudhary said that everything is prepared for the CM meeting in Denduluru. He said Jagannana is ready for the political battle,...

Dendulur MLA Abbayya Choudhary said that everything is prepared for the CM meeting in Denduluru.

He said Jagannana is ready for the political battle, comparing it to the Kurukshetra war and opined that Chandrababu and Pawan are politicians from neighboring states. He mentioned as being ready to leave Hyderabad along with their star campaigners.



X