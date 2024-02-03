Live
- New drug may prevent diabetic eye, kidney disease complications: Study
- People in Karnataka have to live amicably: Shivakumar on seer controversy
- Secured creditor can forfeit earnest money if there is a default in payment by auction-purchaser: SC
- Tech getting in the way of your well being?
- Punjab Governor resigns, cites personal reasons
- Ganta Srinivasa Rao demands inquiry over murder of MRO
- Kisan Morcha stages protest against Union budget
- YSR Congress Party leaders from ward 6 in Kadiri joins TDP
- Jetti Gurunadha Rao participates in cadre meeting in Polavaram
- MRO dies after being attacked at his residence
Ready for YS Jagan Denduluru meeting, says Abbayya Choudhary
Dendulur MLA Abbayya Choudhary said that everything is prepared for the CM meeting in Denduluru.
He said Jagannana is ready for the political battle, comparing it to the Kurukshetra war and opined that Chandrababu and Pawan are politicians from neighboring states. He mentioned as being ready to leave Hyderabad along with their star campaigners.
