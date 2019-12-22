Real estate sector to get boost in North Andhra

Vizianagaram: The people of North Andhra districts are very happy with the government taking a decision to make Visakhapatnam as administrative capital. The leaders from various communities openly extending supporting to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's move to recognise Visakhapatnam, a north Andhra city as capital for AP.

Actually except Visakhapatnam city, all the rural areas and mandals in the three districts Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are underdeveloped and the students, technicians like electricians, plumbers, mechanics and others are moving to Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Raipur in search of employment as there are no opportunities here.

Though Vizag has many public sector organisations like Hindustan Shipyard, HPCL, Steel plant, Dockyard, Naval base and many small-scale industries, they are not enough to provide employment to youth in the area. Even in united Andhra Pradesh, Vizag is the next biggest and potential city after Hyderabad.

With the government decided to shift the administrative division to Vizag from Amaravati, the people in the region stated, "This is a good sign for this region as the Secretariat and other establishments would bring new charm and glory to Vizag and it would influence various sectors to develop in all aspects."

AP SC/ST Teachers Association state president Samala Simhachalam stated, "It is very much helpful to develop our backward North Andhra region. If the Secretariat is established here, it would help to develop new sectors like real estate, construction, transport, logistics and provide new jobs to unemployed youth.

New educational institutions also would come here and some new jobs also would be generated. It is a wonderful opportunity for us to have capital in our area."

Parvathipuram Chamber of Commerce president Indupuru Gopi said, "The commercial activities will be improved with the decision. Various manufacturing units, supermarkets and dealers will open their branches here and they will be expanded to our Vizianagaram too. With this our business potential will also be improved."

Makkuva Sridhar, a builder, stated "Vizag as administrative capital of state will definitely develop the ailing real estate sector in the region. Daily thousands of employees, workers and students are moving from here to Vizag as the rents and family expenditure is cheaper in Vizianagaram.

If the Secretariat and other offices of HoDs are shifted here from , the real estate sector in Vizianagaram will picks up on par with Vizag and investors can purchase, flats, plots and lands here."