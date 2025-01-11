Realty boost: Norms eased for building, layout permissions

Vijayawada: The state government on Friday issued orders relaxing the building and layout permission rules.

As per the GOs issued by municipal administration and urban development for amendment of AP Building Rules-2017 and AP Land Development Rules-2017, the government is relaxing rules to boost real estate sector as part of speed-of-doing business.

The government relaxed 12-metre norm for layout roads to 9 metre and will permit construction of cellars for constructions of more than 500 square metre. The government also removed the interference of revenue and registrar from TDR bonds committee.

Speaking on the occasion, municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana said that a GO will be issued soon to exempt permissions for buildings below 5-storeys. He said for the first time in the country, single window system will be introduced in the state for building and layout permissions under the supervision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He said that the real estate sector plays a key role in development of state and taking it into consideration, the state government has initiated several measures for development of real estate sector.

He said after visiting and studying systems in several states, the state government introduced new policies to promote real estate sector.