Rebel turns saviour for TDP in Kondapalli Municipality

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam registered an exciting victory in Kondapalli municipal elections by winning confidence of an independent candidate (TDP rebel) to score 15 out of total 29 wards.



The election was held on November 15 and results were declared on Wednesday. In the exciting tight contest, the YSRCP and the TDP won 14 wards each. However, an independent candidate Srilakshmi of the 10th ward joined the TDP in the presence of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and extended her support to the TDP. Consequently, the TDP gained upper hand over YSRCP. The TDP leader and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani is the ex-officio member of the Kondapalli municipality. His vote will help TDP to gain 16 votes in total.

On the other hand, the YSRCP MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad will cast his vote for the YSRCP. The total votes of YSRCP will go to 15 in the municipal council. Even with the vote of local MLA, the YSRCP cannot get majority. Ultimately, the TDP will rule the municipality.

The Kondapalli municipality was formed by merging two Panchayats of Kondapalli and Ibrahimpatnam. Both the YSRCP and TDP canvassed briskly to win the poll battle.

The TDP cadre celebrated the victory by taking out a procession in the town. The party cadre garlanded the winners in the polls and former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.