Reception centre opened for teachers’ MLC polls
Collector says 20 polling stations have been set up in the district with one centre in each mandal
Rajamahendravaram: As part of preparations for teachers MLC elections, East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi has announced the establishment of a reception centre at the Arts College in the city for the distribution of material to polling stations across the district. On Tuesday, the collector inspected the Arts College and SKVT Degree College in the city. She stated that a total of 20 polling stations have been set up in the district with one centre in each mandal. Arts College and SKVT College are two polling stations within Rajamahendravaram Urban limits.
The polling material will be dispatched to each polling station on December 4 along with polling staff from the Arts College. She also assured that basic facilities have been provided at each polling station. The district collector stated that DRO has been appointed as the assistant election returning officer. Polling will take place on December 5 from 8 am to 4 pm.
DRO T Sriramachandra Murthy, RDO R Krishna Naik, and Arts College principal Prof Ramachandra Rao, and others participated.