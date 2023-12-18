Live
Recital of Thiruppavai Pasurams begins
Ongole: Marking the start of Dhanurmasam, the recital and explanation of the revered Thiruppavai written and sung by Goda Devi started at the Geetha Mandiram at the Gandhi Road in Ongole on Sunday.
In the programme to be continued for 30 days, under the Anandamayi Adhyatmika Peetham of Ongole, the Prakasam Zilla Rachayitala Sangham president and spiritual speaker Ponnuru Venkata Srinivasulu started the recital of First Pasuram in Tiruppavai.
He explained that Andal Goda Devi is known for her unparalleled love and devotion towards Lord Krishna and is always ecstatic. He said that singing the glory of Krishna through the Pasurams will help everyone in contemplation of the god, despite their busy schedules.
The president of Geetha Mandiram Thatha Srinivasulu, Grandhi Picchaiah Sreshti, KSV Prasad, Janakiram, B Venkateswara Reddy, Kallaguntla Krishnaiah, Mastan Rao, Edupalli Siva and others felicitated Ponnuru Srinivasulu for his beautiful recital and explanation of Tiruppavai.