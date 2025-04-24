Record temperatures sweep Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The early onset of summer has brought scorching heat to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with temperatures soaring to alarming levels. In Telangana, numerous districts are experiencing extreme heat, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue a red alert for 11 districts, including Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Karimnagar. Forecasts indicate that maximum temperatures could reach as high as 45 degrees Celsius in the regions of joint Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad over the next few days.

The heatwave follows a brief respite provided by untimely rains until yesterday, but the sun has quickly reclaimed its intensity. Yesterday, Adilabad recorded the highest temperature at 44.3 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Nizamabad at 44 degrees, and several other districts reporting temperatures above 40 degrees.

An orange alert has also been issued for 19 additional districts in Telangana, with the Meteorological Department warning of hot winds expected to sweep across the region over today and tomorrow.

Simultaneously, temperatures are rising in Andhra Pradesh, where a record 44 degrees was registered in Gonavaram, Nandyal district, marking the highest of the season so far. Other notable temperatures included 43.8 degrees in Gollavidipi, Prakasam district, and several areas in YSR Kadapa and Kurnool districts reaching above 42 degrees.

With temperatures exceeding 41 degrees recorded in 135 locations across Andhra Pradesh, citizens are feeling the intensity of this early summer heat.