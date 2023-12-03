Red alert sounded in Nellore district

Nellore: With the ongoing depression brewing over Bay of Bengal expected to intensify into a cyclone storm from Sunday, the district poised to bear the brunt of Michaung Cyclone.

All the coastal and other mandals have been put on a high alert. Following the warnings of Mereological department over occurrence of heavy to very heavy rains accompanied with high velocity of winds, likely 100 kmph in the next 24 hours, the officials and the people are preparing for the worst.

Holiday was declared on Monday to all educational institutions across the district and people were warned to stay in their houses until normalcy is restored. Keeping in view that several low-lying areas are in the danger of inundation, the district machinery is identifying low-lying areas that have immediate danger and people are being evacuated, by force if necessary.

At Krishnapatnam port, danger signal was been hoisted and fishermen were instructed not to venture into the sea at any cost.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, district Collector M Harinarayanan said that coastal mandals located near the sea are likely to face the cyclone effect and necessary measures have been taken to meet any eventuality. He said that they warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till December 6 and appealed those, who already went into the sea, to return immediately. High alert was declared at 70 fish landing centres.

The Collector said revenue, irrigation, power sector, Panchayat Raj, Civil Supply and other departments are ready with all the arrangements to face the cyclone. Special officers were deputed and local revenue and police officials were instructed not to leave their stations.

Collector Harinarayanan said essential commodities are kept ready at fair price shops and the marketing department is discussing with vegetable market associations to keep vegetables ready in the interest of people during eventuality.

He informed that Somasila and Kandeleru reservoirs, which now have insufficient water, have been receiving heavy inflows from upper lands. Irrigation officials were directed to monitor updates related to inflows receiving in both the

reservoirs.