Red Cross to open new blood centre today

Bhimavaram: The Indian Red Cross Society is all set to inaugurate its newly established Blood Centre here on Monday at 10:05 am. This state-of-the-art facility, designed to provide a steady and safe supply of blood to hospitals and medical centres in the region, marks a significant milestone in the society’s commitment to saving lives and supporting public health initiatives.

The new centre is equipped with advanced technology and facilities for blood collection, testing, processing, and storage. All procedures follow stringent safety and quality protocols to ensure the utmost safety for blood donors and recipients. The centre aims to cater to the growing demand for blood in nearby hospitals and provide lifesaving support during emergencies and surgeries.

The Indian Red Cross Society encourages the residents of West Godavari and surrounding areas to attend the inauguration and join the cause by becoming voluntary blood donors. The blood centre is also welcoming new blood donors, who will be integral in sustaining the lifesaving service provided by the facility. The event will be followed by a blood donation drive, where volunteers and community members can donate blood to support the blood bank’s initial stock.