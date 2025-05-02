Red flag will fly as long as exploitation exists: Narayana

Rajamahendravaram: The red flag, a symbol of the working class will continue to fly as long as exploitation persists in the world, and no force can stop it, informed CPI National Secretary Dr K Narayana.

He criticised the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh, alleging that numerous problems remain unresolved and the promises made during the state’s bifurcation have not been fulfilled.

Dr Narayana stated that the state lacks a true Opposition, with only the Left parties genuinely raising the concerns of the people.

His remarks came during a massive rally organised by the CPI, Jattu Labour Union, and AITUC in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday, commemorating May Day. Thousands of workers participated in the demonstration, imbued with the spirit of International Workers’ Day.

May Day flags were hoisted in various worker colonies and at Jattu Union sections. Dr Narayana unfurled the May Day flag at the CPI office, while CPI National Executive Committee member Akkineni Vanaja hoisted the flag at Relli Street. At the Jattu Union office, the flag was unfurled by Tatipaka Madhu.

The workers’ rally commenced from the Labour Union office and proceeded through Apsara Theatre, Tadithota Cloth Market, and culminated at the water tank in the Aava area.

Subsequently, a public meeting was held under the chairmanship of Jattu Labour Union President Kundrapu Rambabu.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Dr Narayana recalled the sacrifices of the Chicago American working class in 1886, who shed their blood in the face of the ruling class’ oppression. He said that the eight-hour workday, achieved through their relentless struggle despite facing gallows, was adopted by nations worldwide.

Dr Narayana accused the central government of undermining this eight-hour work system by surreptitiously pushing for a 12-hour workday to benefit private and corporate powers. He alleged that the introduction of four labour codes is a step towards increasing working hours.

CPI National Executive Committee member Akkineni Vanaja vehemently criticised the Modi government for allegedly selling off public sector undertakings to corporates at throwaway prices.

CPI District Secretary Tatipaka Madhu emphasised the need for every worker to agitate for the eight-hour workday and job security.

AITUC State Treasurer BVV Kondala Rao declared that the working class struggle would not cease until the four labour codes are abolished. He called for the success of the nationwide strike scheduled for the 20th of this month as part of this ongoing fight.