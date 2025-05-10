Red sanders smuggler gets 5-yr jail

Tirupati: RSS (Red Sanders Special) ADJ court on Friday sent a smuggler undergo 5 years imprisonment for smuggling red sanders logs. The court also ordered a penalty of Rs 3 lakh by the smuggler for illegal smuggling of Red Sanders and was arrested under Cr No 56/2018. According to prosecution, the smuggler caught by the RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task force) when he was smuggling red sanders logs in the forest area of Nagapatla East beat, Tirupati division. The smuggler Vijay Kumar, from Tamilnadu was prosecuted in the ADJ court. Narasimha Murthy was the presiding judge and following the conviction he was handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central prison.

Taskforce head L Subbarayudu appreciated the taskforce team who effectively persuaded the case with strong evidence resulting in the conviction of a smuggler.