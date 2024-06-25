Redress people’s grievances rationally: Collector to officials

Ongole: Quality of service in a fixed time frame is required in the redressal of the petitions received from the people, said Prakasam District Collector A S Dinesh Kumar. He said that the officials can satisfy the petitioners when they provide rational resolutions to the urges.

After a long gap, the Public Grievances Redressal System, ‘Meekosam’ programme was conducted at the Collectorate on Monday. Collector Dinesh Kumar along with the joint collector Ronanki Gopalakrishna and DRO R Srilatha participated in the grievance programme and received urges from the public.

Responding to the 214 petitions received at Meekosam, the Collector ordered the officials to start working on them. He instructed them to respond to the urges coming into their login and take action to resolve them. He said that the local issues should be resolved locally, and said that it is important to redress the grievances rationally to satisfy the petitioners. He asked the officials to bring financial and legal related issues to the notice of his office, to write to the State government for advice.

Later, the Collector presented commendation certificates to the officials who performed well in the election duties. Special deputy collectors Lokeswara Rao, Madhuri and other officials from the district participated in the grievance programme.