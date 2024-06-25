Live
- Hyd’bad police fire warning shot, apprehend thief
- GHMC receives 242 grievances at Prajavani
- JC orders control of tomato, onion prices
- Applications invited for TG DEECET 2024
- Delhi Water Minister Atishi Hospitalized After Blood Sugar Plummets Amid Hunger Strike Over Water Crisis
- Controversy In Kerala: SYS Leader Mustafa Mundupara Advocates For Separate Malabar State
- Unemployed youth protest at TGPSC office
- Cantonment General Hosp to undergo revamp soon
- First chemist in history likely to be a female perfumer Tapputi
- 2 Bapatla beaches closed after six drowning deaths
Just In
Redress people’s grievances rationally: Collector to officials
Quality of service in a fixed time frame is required in the redressal of the petitions received from the people, said Prakasam District Collector A S Dinesh Kumar.
Ongole: Quality of service in a fixed time frame is required in the redressal of the petitions received from the people, said Prakasam District Collector A S Dinesh Kumar. He said that the officials can satisfy the petitioners when they provide rational resolutions to the urges.
After a long gap, the Public Grievances Redressal System, ‘Meekosam’ programme was conducted at the Collectorate on Monday. Collector Dinesh Kumar along with the joint collector Ronanki Gopalakrishna and DRO R Srilatha participated in the grievance programme and received urges from the public.
Responding to the 214 petitions received at Meekosam, the Collector ordered the officials to start working on them. He instructed them to respond to the urges coming into their login and take action to resolve them. He said that the local issues should be resolved locally, and said that it is important to redress the grievances rationally to satisfy the petitioners. He asked the officials to bring financial and legal related issues to the notice of his office, to write to the State government for advice.
Later, the Collector presented commendation certificates to the officials who performed well in the election duties. Special deputy collectors Lokeswara Rao, Madhuri and other officials from the district participated in the grievance programme.