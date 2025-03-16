Reduce plastic usage significantly, people urged

Kurnool : District In-charge Officer and Principal Secretary of Roads, Buildings, and Transport Department, Kantilal Dande, has urged the people to significantly reduce plastic usage.

An awareness programme on the Swarnandhra – Swachh Andhra initiative was held at the open-air auditorium opposite Konda Reddy Buruju in Kurnool on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary reminisced about how, three decades ago, people carried umbrellas, cloth bags, and brass water pots when travelling. However, today, plastic has replaced these traditional items, leading to widespread environmental pollution. He emphasised that plastic does not decompose for hundreds of years, resulting in microplastic contamination in food, which causes severe health issues.

He urged the public to eliminate plastic from daily life and completely stop using plastic carry bags. He also suggested adopting reusable alternatives and advised people to carry their own cloth or jute bags while shopping.

District Collector P Ranjith Basha highlighted that the State government has been organising Swarnandhra – Swachh Andhra programme every third Saturday of the month, focusing on a specific theme each month. This month’s theme, ‘Avoid Single-Use Plastic – Promote Reusability,’ was observed across all mandals, villages, and wards in the district.

He explained that plastic usage is severely affecting the environment, wildlife and public health. It has also been polluting marine ecosystems, soil and water sources. He warned that plastic contamination in food is leading to diseases like cancer. He called upon citizens to reduce plastic consumption and take responsibility for environmental conservation.

During the event, the Principal Secretary and the District Collector administered a pledge to the attendees, committing them to reducing plastic usage. They also unveiled a poster designed by the Kurnool Municipal Corporation to promote awareness.

The event featured an exhibition of plastic-free products, including biodegradable food plates and eco-friendly cleaning mops, prepared by self-help groups. Following this, the officials planted saplings at the open-air auditorium and participated in a cleanliness drive near Konda Reddy Buruju. Joint Collector Dr B Navya, Trainee Collector Challa Kalyani, Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu, Roads & Buildings SE Maheshwar Reddy, EE Suresh, DTC Shanti Kumari, RTO Burhat Chauhan, Health Officer Visveswara Reddy, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, Pattikonda RDO Bharat Nayak, other concerned officials, municipal staff, and members of self-help groups participated in the event.