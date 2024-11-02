Refund of LPG cylinder price in 2 days: MLA

Rajamahendravaram: In a significant move to fulfil the promises made to the people, the coalition government has launched the Deepam Scheme-2, focusing on distributing free LPG cylinders. Rajahmundry city MLA Adireddy Srinivas spoke about the scheme during a distribution event at the Rajaka community hall. Joint Collector Chinna Ramudu and RDO Krishna Naik were present to distribute the free gas cylinders to beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Adireddy emphasised that despite the financial challenges faced by the State government, they are committed to implementing each promise made before the elections with sincerity.

The MLA announced that beneficiaries will receive refunds for their cylinder charges within two days. He emphasized that the main goal of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is to create wealth and conduct extensive welfare and development programmes rather than relying on loans to fulfil promises.

He urged the people to support the government’s welfare initiatives. The MLA highlighted the benefits of schemes like the free sand policy, Anna Canteens, and the elimination of garbage taxes. He reassured that despite financial difficulties, the government will not hike electricity charges. Adireddy warned that action will be taken against those spreading false information about the State government on social media. Joint Collector Chinna Ramudu mentioned that beneficiaries have time until March 31, 2025 to book their first free cylinder, until July 31, 2025 for the second, and until November 30, 2025 for the third. He announced anyone facing issues with booking, delivery, or reimbursement can call the toll-free number 1967. RDO Krishna Naik, TDP leaders Kasi Naveen Kumar and Nimmalapudi Govind participated in this programme.