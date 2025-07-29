Registered house deeds, rooftop conversion rights demanded

Vijayawada: Residents of Krishna river bund here specifically from Ranadive Nagar, Taraka Rama Nagar, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar and Ramalingeswara Nagar, staged a protest and submitted petitions at the Collectorate on Monday, demanding registered house deeds for their homes and permission for rooftop conversions.

Speaking at the event, CPM State Secretariat member Ch Babu Rao said that people have been residing on the Krishna river bund for five decades. Despite enduring severe losses during floods and facing difficulties for many years, they have continued to live there. He said that due to the persistent struggles of the residents, a retaining wall was constructed on the Krishna Karakatta.

“After the completion of the protective wall, there is no chance of flooding in this area. What is stopping the government from issuing deeds with a single signature to homes that have been inhabited for 50 years?” questioned Babu Rao. He pointed out that the government had previously stated it would issue deeds for encroached lands but questioned why this was not being extended to the Krishna Karakatta area.

Donepudi Kasinath recounted that the Krishna Karakatta Protection Committee, formed 35 years ago, waged numerous struggles to achieve the construction of the retaining wall in the area. “After so many years and the completion of the protective wall, why is the government neglecting to issue deeds to the residents of this area?” he pondered. He pointed out that on the other side of the Krishna River, the local MLA had regularised 700 homes and issued registered deeds. He questioned why the same was not being done for this area, despite the presence of a retaining wall.

P Krishna (CPM East City Secretary), Krishna Karakatta area leaders Korada Ramana, Tammin Chandrashekar, Battula Chinnarao, N Nageswara Rao, Gurumurthy, Varaprasad, Ravindra, and Krishna Karakatta House Deeds Achievement Committee leaders Koteswara Rao, Meerabi, Adilakshmi, Janbi, Pothuraju and others were present.