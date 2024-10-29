Live
Registration for cotton purchases begins
The Cotton Corporation of India, in collaboration with the Agriculture Market Department, began registration for cotton purchases at the designated cotton purchase centres on October 27 for the 2024-25 season.
Cotton farmers are encouraged to register their crop details at the Rytu Seva Kendras and raise awareness among other farmers.
The Cotton Corporation of India will purchase the cotton if it meets the quality standards set by the Central Government.
Farmers are urged to bring high-quality cotton to the CCI purchase centers in order to receive a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 7,521 per quintal. On Monday, the Minister for Agriculture Marketing K Atchannaidu reviewed the cotton purchase process at the Secretariat and instructed officials to ensure that farmers receive the MSP.