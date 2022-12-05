Registration for KVS recruitment 2022 to begin from today, check details here

The submission of applications for the recruitment of 13,000 teaching posts including TGt, PGT, PRT in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will begin from today at the official website kvsangathan.nic.in. The aspiring candidates are advised to visit the official website for Eligibility, age limit, salary structure, application steps and other important dates

To be noted that the KVS Recruitment registration will be done only in online mode. The registration, which can be done only through online will end on December 26, 2022. The selection will be entirely made on the merit of the written test and the date of exam will be announced shortly. The examination will be for a total of 180 marks, which include 180 questions.

Thr intersted candidates can apply for the recruitment through these steps..

Candidates should visit kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on Recruitment and select select vacancy they want to apply

Fill up the online application form uploading required documents.

Payment of application fee and submission of the form.