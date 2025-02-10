Regular yoga practice ensures complete health

Kurnool: District Education Officer (DEO) Samuel Paul and State Yoga Association Chairman Lakshmikanth Reddy emphasised that regular yoga practice can ensure complete health for every student.

On Sunday, under the auspices of the Yoga Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh, the first State-level Yoga Premier League competitions were grandly inaugurated at Vedanshi School in Peddapadu.

Speaking on the occasion, District Education Officer Samuel Paul stated that special classes will soon be introduced in every government school for yoga practice to help reduce mental stress among students. He said, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special efforts, International Yoga Day celebrations are being held worldwide, promoting yoga as a means of health and well-being.

State Yoga Association Chairman Lakshmikanth Reddy mentioned that efforts have been continuously made for the past 13 years to promote yoga in the district. He proudly stated that over 100 athletes from the district have already participated and excelled in national-level competitions.

He also expressed hope that Andhra Pradesh athletes would compete and emerge victorious in the 49th National-Level Yoga Championship, scheduled to take place in Kerala from the 13th to the 16th of this month.

Kallur MEO Srinivasulu appreciated parents for encouraging their children to take up yoga practice. He emphasised that alongside education, practicing yoga instills discipline and ensures complete well-being.

State Yoga Association general secretary Avinash Shetty, Vedanshi School correspondent Paramesh, Anantapur District Yoga Association president Manohar Reddy, National Yoga Association technical officials Dr Mumtaz Begum, Vijay Kumar, and Ishwar Naidu, District Association representatives Fayaz and Padmalatha, Competitions’ organising president Vidyasagar and 200 athletes from various districts participated in the competitions.