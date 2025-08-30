Regularisation of TTD laddu-makers’ services sought

Vijayawada: Seeking better working conditions for TTD laddu-makers, the Dharmik Parivar and Brahmin Samkshema Vedika issued a strong warning to the TTD, threatening protests if the TTD doesn’t regularise the services of its Brahmin workers and provide them with health insurance.

At a press conference here on Friday, the leaders of two organisations shed light on the plight of these workers, many of whom have been serving in a temporary capacity for over 25 years. VV Rama Rao, national president of Dharmik Parivar, said that these potu (kitchen) workers, who are responsible for making the sacred prasadams, are living in miserable conditions.

He stressed the need for their immediate regularization and health insurance, similar to other TTD employees, calling it a matter of dignity for those performing a sacred duty in the presence of Lord Venkateswara.

The organisations are launching a two-pronged approach to draw attention to the issue. They will perform a Maha Rudrabhishekam on September 6 in several countries, including the US, UK, and Australia, using holy water from 146 rivers.

A similar ceremony will be held in Vijayawada on September 14, after which they will meet with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy to submit a formal representation.

According to Bala Srinivas, founder of the two organisations, this campaign is part of a broader mission to address social issues faced by the Brahmin community. They also plan to submit a memorandum to the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, advocating for the recognition of priesthood as a caste profession, financial aid for Brahmin students, and pensions for elderly Vedic scholars.