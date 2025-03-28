Rehabilitation of displaced first: CM

Polavaram: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday assured that families displaced by the Polavaram Project would be rehabilitated before water is released from the mega irrigation project. He emphasized that the project would be inaugurated only after ensuring proper resettlement of the evacuees.

"Our government stands by its word. We will complete rehabilitation before releasing water and ensure justice for every displaced family," Naidu said while addressing people in Polavaram.During his visit to assess project progress, Naidu conducted an aerial survey and later held a face-to-face meeting with the displaced families. He criticized the previous YSRCP government for allegedly failing to address the grievances of those affected. "Between 2014 and 2019, we provided Rs 4,311 crore in compensation, while the previous government had neglected you for five years," he said.

Naidu questioned whether the displaced families had received the Rs 10 lakh per family compensation promised by former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. When they responded negatively, he accused the previous government of indulging in politics of vendetta. He said they not only failed to deliver but also diverted the funds allocated for Polavaram by the Centre.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh had directly deposited Rs 829 crore into the accounts of displaced families. He also pointed out that the previous government's neglect had escalated the project’s cost, citing the Rs 400-crore diaphragm wall that was washed away due to negligence. "Now, we have to spend Rs 990 crore for its reconstruction," he added.

Naidu stated that had the Polavaram hydel project been completed on time, the state would have generated Rs 2,500 crore in revenue. However, due to delays, the cost has increased, placing an additional burden on the government.

He assured the displaced families that efforts would be made to enhance their living standards and increase revenue generation after compensation is paid. The Chief Minister also acknowledged the sacrifices made by tribal communities for the project and announced an additional Rs 75,000 in compensation for those who wish to build their own houses.