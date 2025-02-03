‘Reject Kejriwal’: Naidu’s call to Delhi voters

New Delhi: With just two days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, the campaign has reached its peak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in the R K Puram area on Sunday, while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP MPs and ministers campaigned in Shahdara and other areas with a significant Telugu population.

Delhi has approximately six lakh Telugu-speaking voters who could play a crucial role in deciding the election outcome. While the BJP and its allies, including the TDP, have centered their campaign around the alleged failures of the AAP government over the last 10 years, the Congress party’s focus has been on defending Sonia Gandhi’s controversial remark about the President of India.

Following President Droupadi Murmu’s joint address to Parliament, Sonia Gandhi commented, “Poor lady appeared to be tired.” Meanwhile, the AAP continued its attack on the BJP, accusing it of engaging in ‘goonda gardi’ (hooliganism) and expressing concerns that such activities might escalate as polling day nears.

Addressing a gathering, Chandrababu Naidu urged Delhi voters to emulate the electorates of Haryana and Maharashtra, who had given a strong mandate to the BJP. He called for a one-sided victory for the BJP by pressing the Lotus symbol on polling day.

Naidu highlighted the issue of severe air pollution in Delhi, stating that whenever he visits the capital, he feels an urge to return to Andhra Pradesh. He lamented that despite being the heart of India, Delhi had seen little development over the past decade. He criticised the AAP government for failing to address basic civic issues, pointing to the deteriorating state of slums, poor roads, a heavily polluted Yamuna River, and an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI). He argued that while PM Modi had elevated India’s global standing through his visionary leadership, Delhi remained in a dire state under AAP’s governance.

Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Naidu compared the situation in Delhi to that of Andhra Pradesh under the previous administration. He accused the former AP Chief Minister of extravagance, stating that he had wasted public funds on construction of a palace in Visakhapatnam.

Naidu reminded the audience that Andhra Pradesh voters from Delhi had also come in large numbers and voted for ‘double-engine sarkar last year. He urged Delhiites to do the same by rejecting Kejriwal in Delhi. “Do not allow Kejriwal to enter Seeshmahal (palace),” he said. He criticized AAP’s much-publicised education reforms, stating that they have failed to equip students with job-ready skills. He further alleged that many of AAP’s mohalla clinics are either closed or lack essential medical facilities and doctors. He also condemned the poor state of Delhi’s sewer system.

Comparing manifestos, Naidu asserted that the BJP’s promises were the most comprehensive, pledging both welfare and the transformation of Delhi into a global city. He cited the 2025 Union Budget as proof of BJP’s commitment to the common man, particularly its significant relief in income tax. “Only a leader like Modi could implement such reforms,” he declared.

Naidu concluded by accusing the Congress of ruining the country and AAP of doing the same to both Delhi and Punjab. He appealed to voters to consider the future of their children and the nation by choosing BJP in the upcoming elections.