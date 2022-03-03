Release funds for completing Secretariat, Assembly says Former Minister Prattipati Pulla Rao

Guntur: Former Minister Prattipati Pulla Rao thanked the Central government for recognising Amaravati as State capital and urged the Centre to give necessary instructions to the State government in this regard.

Addressing the media in Chilakaluripet on Thursday, he demanded the Centre to release funds for the completion of pending works relating to the Secretariat, Assembly and housing colonies. He stressed on the need to extend necessary financial assistance till the completion of pending works in the State capital of Amaravati.

He wondered as to why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was not speaking about the murder of former MP and his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy. He wanted to know as to why Mega DSC and job calendar were not released. He demanded the government to pay the payments for paddy purchases from the farmers immediately.

Develop Amaravati as per CRDA original plan

MP Galla Jayadev urged the government to develop Amaravati as per original plan of the Capital Region Development Authority. In a statement, he said that the High Court judgment is a sense of relief and belief for a bright future. He further said that till the last stone is laid and developed plots are handed over and original vision of Amaravati is achieved, the goal is not finished.