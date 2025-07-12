Release of fee reimbursement dues demanded

Guntur: Studentsunder the banner of All India Students Federation (AISF) on Friday conducted a maha dharna at the Collectorate here to mount pressure on the coalition government to release the fee reimbursement dues of Rs 6,400 crore immediately. They criticised that HRD Minister Nara Lokesh promised to release the fee reimbursement dues in the State Budget Assembly session, but so far he failed to fulfil his promise.

Addressing the gathering, AISF state joint secretary Sk Mastan Sharif said due to delay in release of fee reimbursement dues, the students who passed degree, engineering, polytechnic, and other courses were not getting their TCs and college managements are not giving TCs and other certificates. As a result, the students are facing a lot of problems. He demanded that the government abolish GO No 77 immediately. AISF state girls wing convener Bala Navyasri criticised that the government is confined to celebrating victory of one year ruling. She warned that if the government did not respond, they would intensify their agitation. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the DRO at the Collectorate.

AISF district secretary Yashwant, leaders Siva, Amarnath, Ajay, Rahul were among those who participated.