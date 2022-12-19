Releasing funds spent on Polavaram project on time, says centre

Union Minister of State for Water Power Bisweshwar Tudu has stated that the central government is paying back the money spent on the Polavaram Irrigation Project from time to time. He said that from April 1, 2014 to October this year Rs 15,970 crore have been spent for the construction of the Polavaram project of which, Rs. 13,226 crore have been paid for the bills found to be acceptable.

He said that the union government will release the funds after the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and Central Water Corporation (CWC) check the bills of the Polavaram project works and make recommendations for their payments.

The minister however, claimed that the central government will reimburse only the expenditure under the irrigation component from April 1, 2014.