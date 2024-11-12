Live
- Manchu Manoj’s FL from ‘Bhairavam’ is stunning
- Krish Jagarlamudi ties knot to Dr. Priti Challa
- Facing fire over ‘Delhi gherao’ remark, Tauqeer Raza says ‘comments taken out of context’
- Ecuador footballer Marco Angulo, 22, died following car crash
- Rana, Sundeep Kishan unveils ‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’ trailer
- Anakapalli District Introduces SWAT Team to Enhance Emergency Response
- Reliance Energy to Invest ₹65,000 Crore in Andhra Pradesh, Creating 2.5 Lakh Jobs
- ‘Kanguva’ gears up for grand release: Director Siva shares exciting insights
- Signal Adds Call Links and Emoji Reactions, Rivals Zoom and Meet
- Cong and Shiv Sena struck common ground in Maha to foster brotherhood: Sandeep Dikshit
Highlights
Reliance Energy plans to invest ₹65,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh to set up 500 advanced bio-gas plants.
Reliance Energy has announced plans to invest ₹65,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh.
The company will establish 500 advanced bio-gas plants across the state.
Last month, Minister Nara Lokesh met with Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani in Mumbai to discuss the state's focus on green and clean energy.
Following their discussions, an understanding was reached between Anant Ambani and Lokesh regarding the investments.
The agreement, along with a comprehensive roadmap for the investment, will be formally signed today in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
The project is expected to create both direct and indirect employment for 2.5 lakh people.
