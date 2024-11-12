Reliance Energy to Invest ₹65,000 Crore in Andhra Pradesh, Creating 2.5 Lakh Jobs

Reliance Energy has announced plans to invest ₹65,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The company will establish 500 advanced bio-gas plants across the state.

Last month, Minister Nara Lokesh met with Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani in Mumbai to discuss the state's focus on green and clean energy.

Following their discussions, an understanding was reached between Anant Ambani and Lokesh regarding the investments.

The agreement, along with a comprehensive roadmap for the investment, will be formally signed today in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The project is expected to create both direct and indirect employment for 2.5 lakh people.