Religious fervour marks Rathotsavam

Highlights

Tirupati: The penultimate day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple witnessed the procession of a mammoth Ratham (wooden...

Tirupati: The penultimate day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple witnessed the procession of a mammoth Ratham (wooden chariot) where scores of devotees participated.

In the evening, Sri Ramachandra Murthy was take out in a procession on Aswa Vahanam.

Both the pontiffs of Tirumala, Deputy EO Nagaratna and others were also present.

