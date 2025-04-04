Religious fervour marks Rathotsavam

Tirupati: The penultimate day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple witnessed the procession of a mammoth Ratham (wooden chariot) where scores of devotees participated.

In the evening, Sri Ramachandra Murthy was take out in a procession on Aswa Vahanam.

Both the pontiffs of Tirumala, Deputy EO Nagaratna and others were also present.