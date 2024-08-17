Religious fervour marks Swarna Ratham procession

Live
Just In
Highlights
On the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam, the procession of Swarna Ratham was held at Tiruchanoor on Friday evening.
Tirupati : On the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam, the procession of Swarna Ratham was held at Tiruchanoor on Friday evening.
Goddess Sri Padmavati Devi in all Her religious splendour mounted on the Swarna Ratham and moved majestically along the mada streets to bless the devotees. Women devotees participated in huge numbers and pulled the golden chariot with enthusiasm. EO J Syamala Rao, SEs Jagadeeshwar Reddy, DyEO Govindarajan and others were present.
