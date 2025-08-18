Religious fervour marks Utlotsavam

Tirumala: As a part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, the traditional Utlotsavam was held with great religious fervour at Tirumala on Sunday.

On the day following Gokulashtami Asthanam in Sri Venkateswara temple, it is customary to conduct this festival.

As part of the ritual, Sri Malayappa Swamy on a golden Tiruchi and Sri Krishna Swamy on another Tiruchi were taken in a grand procession through the temple streets, where devotees joyfully witnessed the festivities.

The procession first reached Sri Pedda Jeeyar Mutt, where Asthanam was held. Later, in front of the main temple, the Utlotsavam was conducted with much enthusiasm. The event attracted a large number of locals and pilgrims.

Sri Sri Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Sri Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, Deputy EO Lokanatham, Peishkar Ramakrishna, and others were present.