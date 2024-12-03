Religious fervour marks Vasanthotsavam

Tirupati: Vasanthotsavam was held with religious fervour in Tiruchanur on Monday evening. This festival is usually observed as a ritual of relaxation to Sri Padmavathi Devi who spends busy schedule with hectic religious activities during the nine-day Brahmotsavam.

After the festival, the sacred aromatic mixture is smeared on the devotees and the entire event went off with religious ecstasy.

Temples Dy EO Govindarajan, priest Babu Swamy and devotees were present.