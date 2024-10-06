Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri: A Leader Who Inspired the Nation

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, the nation pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, a leader who famously championed the slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" to propel India forward. Shastri's integrity, humility, character, and selflessness continue to inspire millions across the country.

As we commemorate this great leader today, we reflect on his contributions and the values he embodied. His commitment to the nation and dedication to public service remain a source of pride for the country. Lal Bahadur Shastri's legacy is a reminder for all to uphold the principles of honesty and dedication in our own lives.