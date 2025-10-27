Removal of encroachments ordered

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Puli Srinivasulu directed town planning and engineering officials to take up immediate measures on a war-footing basis to prevent rain-related issues in the city. Encroachments along major road footpaths should be removed immediately and the cleared material must be shifted without delay.

All obstructions preventing free flow of rainwater into the drains should be cleared to avoid water logging on roads.

People residing in old and dilapidated buildings should be shifted to rehabilitation centres or safe zones as a precautionary measure. Weak and unstable hoardings must be dismantled immediately in view of the possibility of strong winds.

Desilting works in Mondigettu, Peekala Vagu, Ambedkar Vagu and other major drains should be taken up using JCBs on priority.

Engineering officials were instructed to ensure that rehabilitation centres are equipped with food, drinking water and basic amenities.