Remove encroachments in vegetable market: NMC chief

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan has directed the officials to ensure removal of encroachments by road margin tenders at AC vegetable market at once.

As part of the ongoing sanitation drive, the Commissioner along with RDO Anusha inspected Anam Chenchu Subbareddy Vegetable Market at Madras bus stand centre in the city on Thursday.

He expressed angry on road margin traders for encroaching roads, causing inconvenience to public.

He ordered the officials to remove the encroachments immediately and to take steps to prevent reestablishment of shops in that area.

Later, the NMC chief inspected sanitary conditions in the market and shocked over the unhygienic conditions. He directed the Medical Health Officer to initiate action against three sanitary staff of that area for failing to do their duty. He also imposed penalty of Rs 5,000 to the traders for dumping waste on public road.

During interaction with the AC Vegetable Market association organisers, Commissioner Nandan suggested them to keep the market and surrounding areas clean.

MRO Shafi Malik and other officials were present.